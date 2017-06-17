Massive security arrangements have been put in place in the Uttar Pradesh capital for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit beginning June 20 to participate in the third International Yoga Day celebrations.

PM Modi will lead a crowd of 50,000 to 55,000 in doing yoga on the International Yoga Day on June 21 at the Ramabai Ambedkar Ground here.

Security has been beefed up following an alert by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) of terror threats to the event.

ADG (Lucknow zone) Abhay Kumar Prasad has been made in-charge of the Prime Minister’s security during his stay in the state capital.

A total of 26 Superintendents of Police, 51 Additional Superintendents of Police, 137 Commanding Officers, 224 Inspectors, 992 Sub-Inspectors, 163 Women Sub-Inspectors, 295 Head Constables, 3,700 Constables, 480 Women Constables, 12 Traffic Inspectors, 157 Sub-Inspectors of the Traffic Department, 497 Traffic Constables, 10 Central Armed Guard Police and 25 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) will be deployed for the Prime Minister’s visit, an official said.

Two teams of ATS Commandos would also be deployed for his security. The inner ring will remain the responsibility of the SPG.

A total of 400 CCTVs will be installed at the event venue along with drones to take care of the security.