Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP JC Diwakar Reddy, who was recently banned by six domestic airlines from flying over his unruly behaviour at the Vishakapatnam airport, flew to Europe last night for vacation.

JC Prabhakar, the brother of Anantapur MP, said that the tour was planned in advance and it was something that the family does every year.

However, he did not mention where exactly Diwakar Reddy has gone and also the airline he took for his overseas trip.

A party leader said that the holiday would last for seven to ten days.

On June 15, Diwakar Reddy created a ruckus at the Vizag airport after he was denied a boarding pass for reporting late for a flight to Hyderabad.

Reddy, Lok Sabha member from Anantapur, was accused of damaging a printer and misbehaving with IndiGo airline staff.

The MP had reported at the check-in counter 20 minutes before the scheduled departure of the flight. As the airline staff told him they cannot issue him a boarding pass, he got angry and entered into a heated argument with them, airport sources said.

Closed-circuit television footage aired on some television channels showed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader shouting at the airline staff as some security personnel tried to control him.

Interestingly, the MP managed to board the flight but it was not clear who intervened to get him the boarding pass.

