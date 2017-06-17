In another shameful incident that further exposes security of woman in the country, a woman was gang-raped in a moving car in Pune, Maharashtra on Friday night.

The incident took place when the woman, who had went for worship at some religious place was returning home. The woman was waiting for a bus at a public transport booth when she was allegedly forced into a Fortuner car and raped her. The accused later left her at Shindewadi Ghat.

The victim later asked for help from two passer-by who later dropped her to the police station. Meanwhile, victim’s family was also informed.

According to reports, the police now has filed a complaint and further investigation in the case in underway.