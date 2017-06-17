The BJP on Saturday accused the AAP government in Delhi of “new gimmicks” to mislead the people and alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has wasted crores of taxpayers money on false advertisements.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Manoj Tiwari said: “The falsehood of the Kejriwal government is being exposed gradually. Kejriwal was till a few days ago making tall claims about his government’s achievements but after the loss in civic polls he is now playing new gimmicks to mislead the people.”

Taking a dig at Kejriwal, Tiwari said the Chief Minister himself admitted to shortage of medicines after inspecting the hospitals.

“Today (Saturday) he also found deficiency in the services of the anganwadi,” Tiwari said.

He also said the Kejriwal government claimed about providing free medicines and best anganwadi service in the country through advertisements in various newspapers.

“People want to know from Kejriwal that when he has himself admitted about irregularities in the hospitals and anganwadi services then why has he wasted crores on false advertisements?” he asked.

Tiwari’s remarks came after the Chief Minister on Saturday paid a surprise visit to several anganwadi centres in Delhi. Earlier on Friday, he made a surprise visit to the hospitals in Delhi.

Slamming Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over his recommendation to remove Director of Information and Publicity Jaidev Sarangi, Tiwari said, “When the CBI was investigating the ‘Talk to AK’ matter, Sisodia’s recommendation to remove the DIP for not obeying his arbitrary orders shows his egotism.”

Tiwari, who represents the northeast constituency of Delhi in Lok Sabha, said that Sisodia had not recommended Sarangi’s removal for denying the Facebook live programme.

“But the real cause of removal was his refusal to issue advertisements with jugglery of data of board examination results,” he alleged.