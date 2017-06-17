The forest around Aravalli foothills in Bhondsi area here has been named in the memory of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, who had an farmhouse there and pushed for afforestation, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering at an event in Bhondsi to mark the United Nations World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. A nature awareness and Aravalli conservation campaign was also launched at the event.

Climate change is having an adverse impact on the lives of people and is also adding to desertification, said Khattar, adding that afforestation could help the situation.

Exhorting the people to plant trees equal to the population of a village, he said that two crore trees should be planted in the next one year.

He also announced that funds for the “ghar-ghar hariyali” and “har gaon ped ki chhav” schemes will now be given to zila parishads.

The Chief Minister also announced plans for laying of sewerage system, construction of sports stadium and setting up of a water supply booster in Bhondsi. He said that the cost for laying of sewerage system and sports stadium would be incurred by the village panchayat.

A report titled “Mapping Aravallis”, prepared by the Wildlife Institute of Dehradun on the condition of the Aravallis, was released on the occasion. A short film on the conservation of “Goraiya” (house sparrow) was also screened.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan and Khattar also rode on bicycles to spread the message of protection of environment and good health.

Khattar’s cabinet colleagues and legislators were also present on the occasion.