A vehicle of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) came under fire from militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Badgam district on Saturday but there were no casualties, police said.

“Militants fired at a CRPF vehicle in Duniwari area of Badgam. There is no report of any casualty so far,” a police officer said, adding that the area has been cordoned off for searches.

Reports from the area said the motorcycle-borne militants had fired at the CRPF vehicle.

On Friday, LeT militants ambushed a police jeep and killed six policemen, including a Station House Officer, and disfigured their bodies.

Reports said the LeT militants came in two vehicles and surrounded the jeep carrying SHO Feroz Ahmad Dar, and driver of the police jeep and four guards.

The militants hurled grenades inside the police jeep and opened heavy automatic gunfire killing the five, including the officer on the spot.

The driver of the jeep succumbed to injuries later.

The militants decamped with the service weapons of the slain policemen. The attack took place in Thajiwara area of Achabal, some six kilometres away from the police station.