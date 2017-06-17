With a view to have better interaction with public, Ghaziabad police have initiated a move to create Whatsapp groups. These groups will be created by police stations in their respective areas, a police official said on Friday.

In a communication to all the nine police stations of Ghaziabad, SP (City) Akash Tomar has instructed their incharges to form Whatsapp groups for the residents living within their jurisdictions.

Tomar also asked them to identify the distinguished persons in their respective areas and include them in their Whatsapp groups.

“The purpose is to establish a better interaction with the public,” the SP (City) underlined.

In the communication, Tomar has told the police station heads that this step would not only strengthen the police-public relations but also improve the image of police among the masses.

“I will monitor all the information posted in the Whatsapp groups generated by the police stations and will guide them on how to further improve communication with the masses.

“An enhanced interaction with the public will also provide police with better local intelligence inputs,” added the police official.