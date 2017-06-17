At least six people were killed, one was missing and nine others injured after incessant rains triggered landslides across Meghalaya on Saturday, an official said.

Five people were killed were sleeping inside their home when the landslide occurred at the industrial units in Tharia area under Ri-Bhoi district. A 60-year-old woman is missing, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) official Merinpole Sangma told IANS.

He said the search operation will resume Sunday morning locating the woman.

Sangma said the victims were mostly labourers of the Veneer Product Private Limited.

In another incident, a baby girl died in a landslide at Lad kyntong area in East Khasi Hill district after she was swept along with their thatched house.

Iarisha Sohtun was recovered from the mud but was declared dead at a local health centre.

Condoling the deaths, Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has ordered an immediate enquiry into the safety auditing of the industrial units to ensure that they conform to the parameters of safety requirements and be resilient to withstand any instances of disaster.

The State government has already notified the State Disaster Management Authority to ensure risk reduction during disasters and for having an efficient disaster response system.