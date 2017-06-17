Accusing the BJP of pressurising the officers at the Lt. Governor’s office to send notices to the AAP to vacate its office, party leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday said that such coercive methods are unprecedented.

In a letter to Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, Singh said: “Ever since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come to power after defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi, a number of unprecedented events have happened.”

“For the first in history of the country, a government official was daring a ruling party to vacate its office and sending a notice of Rs 27 lakh.”

Singh’s remarks came a day after the Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi asked the AAP to pay up over Rs 27 lakh rent for “illegally occupying” the building that serves as its office.

“Why these officials are doing such things? Is there any such court order? And when there are no such orders from the court, then why the officials are doing such things?” he asked.

The AAP leader then alleged that the officials of the LG office were being threatened by the BJP leaders to send notices to the party.

“When we spoke to the officials, we came to know that they were being threatened by the BJP leaders to send notices to (Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal’s party, or else their career would be in jeopardy,” Singh alleged.

“Even officers from your office threaten the (PWD) officers to send notices to the AAP or else they would face consequences,” he said.

He expressed surprise that the party which won 67 out of 70 seats was unable to get a space for an office.

Taking a dig at the BJP and the LG, the AAP leader said: “The party, which managed to win only three seats, was allotted seven office spaces in the city, but neither you nor your system questioned it.”