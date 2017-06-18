A man was allegedly shot dead by an unidentified assailant during the late hours of Saturday night when he was strolling outside a local mosque in Sonipat, Haryana.

Reportedly, the victim has been identified as Shabir, who was shot dead by an unidentified assailant around 11PM last night outside a local mosque in Sonipat.

The Haryana police have recovered a CCTV footage through which they are looking to identify the shooter who fired gunshots on the victim.

Sources also suggest that the local police have received the indications regarding the possible suspects that might be involved in the shooting incident but refused to roll out their breakthrough in public.

Despite the details are looking seemingly sketchy the Haryana police are probing the matter as more information are still awaited.