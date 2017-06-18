In a rather unconventional end to an affair, a wedding in Uttar Pradesh was called off after the groom’s family allegedly demanded the bride’s family to serve beef in the marriage ceremony.

Reportedly, the bizarre incident took place in Dariyagarh’s Rampur district when despite all the preparations done by the bride’s family to see their daughter getting married, the groom’s family showed up demanding beef for the guests.

The adamant groom’s family, aware of the fact that beef is banned in Uttar Pradesh, were resilient for beef. They even made it clear that if the bride’s family was unable to meet their demand the marriage will have to be called off.

As per the report, apart from asking for beef dishes the groom’s family also pressed for a car as dowry by the bride’s family.

“They called off the wedding as we denied serving beef and giving them a car,” said bride’s mother.

Upset over the cancelation of their daughter’s wedding, the mother said that the government has banned beef in Uttar Pradesh, “How can we serve it?”

Dariyagarh village in Uttar Pradesh falls under the Bhot Police Station.

Uttar Pradesh under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955 prohibits the sale of beef in the state. The law defines “beef” as the flesh of a cow and of such bull or bullock whose slaughter is prohibited under the Act, but does not include such flesh contained in sealed containers and imported into Uttar Pradesh.

Seen as a cognizable and non-bailable offence, violation of the Act can attract imprisonment of up to 2 years.