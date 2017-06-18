As the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match between India and Pakistan engulfs the entire nation, it seems there is absolutely no one who does not have a ‘cricket-pundit’ with a suggestion or two for the match, not even the ‘Yoga’ of Baba Ramdev.

Batting for Team India’s win, Baba Ramdev on Sunday said that whenever India plays Pakistan it becomes the “matter of pride for both nations” and not merely sports.

“When India and Pakistan cricket matches are held, they do not remain mere sporting events, but go on to become a matter of pride for both nations,” said Ramdev

Exuding confidence on Virat Kohli and camp, The Yoga guru asserted India will emerge victorious in the high-octane encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan. “I have faith that in this match, India will emerge as a winner,” he said.

Defending champions India will start the game as hot favourites with an impressive track record against Pakistan in major tournaments conducted by International Cricket Council (ICC). Team India has won all three of their previous matches against Pakistan in the knockout stages of ICC tournaments.

The finals of ICC Champions Trophy 2017, is slated to be played today at the iconic Oval stadium in London.