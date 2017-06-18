A- A A+

A 56-year-old man, on Saturday, was arrested at Delhi airport after he was found masturbating onboard a Delhi bound Indigo flight. The person, who has been identified as Ramesh Chand, resides in Delhi’s Rohini area.

The incident came to light when a female co-passenger on the flight complained that his co-passenger was masturbating in the flight.

“I was travelling from Hyderabad to Delhi via flight Indigo flight. I say my co-passenger seated next to my seat unzipped his trouser and started masturbating. I immediately informed air hostess and she transferred my seat,” the woman said in her complaint.

The woman also mentioned in her complaint that a legal action must be taken against the accused.

The accused has been arrested under IPC sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 345A (sexual harassment) at Domestic Airport Police Station.

First Published | 18 June 2017 11:13 AM
