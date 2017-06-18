In a major clearout, Hyderabad Police on Saturday busted a surrogacy racket being run from running in a private hospital in Banjara Hills.

Reportedly the police have also rescued 46 surrogate mothers who fell prey to the hospital authorities at the pretext of good money.

The syndicate was running illegally in the Sai Kiran Infertility Hospital in Banjara Hills and allegedly forcing the surrogate mothers to stay in the hospital for nine months during their pregnancy term, said Dr Padmaja, District Medical Officer (DMO), Hyderabad.

Working on a lead, Hyderabad Police conducted raids at the hospital along with the s (DMO) and found discrepancy in their records. “We have verified all the documents. Some irregularities were found,” said Dr Padmaja.

The women rescued from the hospital belong to marginalised sections of the society and are natives of Delhi, Darjeeling, Nagaland, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The surrogate mothers were allegedly paid between Rs. 2.5 to 3.5 lakh for delivering a child.

During the raid, officials also established that Sai Kiran Infertility Hospital was operating illegally without the management obtaining a legal certificate to carry out for surrogacy.

The hospital is registered under Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act.

Further investigation is under way to get more information on the surrogacy racket.