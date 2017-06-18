A- A A+

 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday met ally and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya at the latter’s residence here.

The much-awaited meeting – which state BJP President Raosaheb Danve skipped – was to ensure the Sena’s crucial support for the upcoming Presidential elections.

Lasting over an hour at the Thackeray household ‘Matoshree’, the meeting came on the final day of Shah’s three-day visit to Maharashtra to mark the third anniversary celebrations of the Modi government completing three years in power.

Earlier, BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday had addressed a press conference in Mumbai where he also spoke about the forthcoming presidential elections. But he declined to comment on who is likely to be nominated as the next candidate for the Presidential election.

“We are discussing and considering various names, among ourselves and all the NDA constituents,” Amit Shah said. 

First Published | 18 June 2017 12:23 PM
Uddhav, Aditya Thackeray meet Amit Shah, CM Fadnavis

