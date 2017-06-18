A- A A+

A four-member family of an ex-soldier was found brutally murdered in Shevgaon village of Ahmednagar in Maharashtra on Sunday morning, police said.

According to a police official, the victims were found in a pool of blood around dawn by neighbours.

The victims were identified as: Appasaheb Govind Harvane, 58, his wife Sunanda, 48, their daughter Snehal, 18, and son Makarand, 15. The motive behind the killings is not known.

They had been repeatedly stabbed by a sharp weapon. The incident reportedly occurred around midnight, the official said.

 

