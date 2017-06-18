Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday appealed for calm after speaking to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the situation in Darjeeling which has witnessed widespread violence since June 8.

Rajnath Singh said all concerned parties should resolve their differences through dialogue in an amicable environment.

“Spoke to Mamata Banerjee… She has apprised me of the situation prevailing in Darjeeling,” he said.

“I appeal to the people living in Darjeeling and nearby areas to remain calm and peaceful. Nobody should resort to violence… In a democracy like India resorting to violence will never help in finding a solution. Every issue can be resolved through mutual dialogue.

“All concerned parties and stakeholders should resolve their differences and misunderstandings through dialogue in amicable environment,” he added.

The Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) staged a protest on Sunday over the death of three party activists in police firing.

After Saturday’s violent clash between security forces and the agitators, GJM chief Bimal Gurung termed the three activists as “the martyrs of Gorkhaland movement” and urged Gorkhas to give out a befitting reply.

The violence in Drajeeling’s took an ugly turn after a massive rally was halted by the security forces on Saturday afternoon. GJM supporters attacked security forces with bricks and bottles.

The GJM has announced an indefinite general strike from Monday against the government’s purported move to make study of Bengali language compulsory in state-run schools and to press for a separate state of Gorkhaland.