A Keralite woman, travelling from Saudi Arabia’s Dammam to Kochi on a Jet Airways flight, delivered a baby en route on Sunday morning, an official said.

The woman, whose name was not known, was travelling alone and suddenly developed labour pains as the plane was in Pakistani air space. The cabin crew sought the help of a nurse who was also on the flight and the mother-to-be was moved into the first class area, where the delivery took place.

Following the delivery, the flight was diverted to Mumbai where the mother and baby were taken off and move to a hospital.

The flight then took off from Mumbai after a two hour stop for Kochi.

Cochin International Airport Ltd. Managing Director V.J.Kurian told IANS that he heard about the incident, but does not have more details of the woman passenger.