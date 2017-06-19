Court of Terrorist And Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) on Monday will begin the proceeding to decide the quantum of the sentence to be awarded to the 6 guilty in the 1993 Mumbai Blast case.

Last week, TADA court pronounced its verdict against the 7 accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Karimullah Khan, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, Riyaz Siddiqui, Tahir Merchant were convicted by the court. However, Abdul Qayyum was acquitted of all charges in 1993 Mumbai blasts case by the court, which also ordered his release on personal bond.

All accused were acquitted of the charge of waging war against the nation.

The terrorist attacks at 12 different locations in Mumbai on March 12, 1993 were one of the most deadliest in Indian history.

The bomb blasts claimed more than 250 lives and injured more than 700 people. Property worth more than Rs 27 cr was damaged during the mayhem.