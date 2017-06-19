As Darjeeling continues to boil under severe violent protests launched by Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed for peace and assures that her lawmakers were monitoring the situation closely as she leaves for Netherlands today.

The Bengal CM reiterated her previous stand of not tolerating any violent protests and asserted a strong action against the miscreants in Darjeeling.

Mamata Banerjee was speaking to media at Kolkata airport as she embarked flight to Hague in Netherlands to attend the UN Public Service Day on an invitation by the United Nations.

She is slated to highlight the achievements under her rule in public services in the state of West Bengal in public.

Earlier, calling the protests in Darjeeling unfortunate, the CM slammed GJM for the ongoing turmoil in Darjeeling promising ‘tough message’ to the mob.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Bengal CM said that the state government was ready to cooperate with the agitators, but GJM is not even listening to the court order.

“They aren’t listening to the court also. The Court passed order saying bandh is illegal. Don’t know from where they get support,” she said.

Citing a large number of arms and ammunition ranging from crossbow, knives and khukris the police recovered after it raided GJM chief Binay Tamang’s residence on Friday, CM Banerjee raised questions about the financial support the agitators are getting to conduct violent protests in Darjeeling.

“Where did they get illegal arms & money from? Ready to talk to them, we cannot support the violation of the Constitution,” added Banerjee.

Bengal CM also accused GJM of using protests as a medium to hide their misgovernance as Darjeeling is to undergo elections. “Five years you enjoyed, now when elections are coming you start violence because you have lost credential,” she said.

Earlier today, Morcha protesters resorted to fresh violence after the police raided and allegedly vandalised the residence of Assistant Gen Secretary of Morcha Binay Tamang on Friday night.

The angry protesters left one policeman injured and torched a police vehicle as Darjeeling continues to boil under indefinite strike for the sixth day in a row now.

Darjeeling is limping as GJM has intensified the ongoing protests with the supporters indulging in widespread arson following the state government’s crackdown on party chief Bimal Gurung’s house.

The GJM supporters in Darjeeling protesting against CM Mamta Banerjee’s decision to make Bengali a compulsory subject to be taught in state schools up to Class 10 took a new turn with Morcha chief signalling to accelerate the protests while raising fresh demands for a separate Gorkhaland. “The movement for Gorkhaland will be intensified. Tourists may face problems,” said Bimal Gurung.

Following the violent protests, extra units of Paramilitary force CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in the state.