Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday congratulated the Pakistani cricket team for their victory in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 finals. Mirwaiz took it to micro blogging site Twitter wrote, “Fireworks all around, feels like an early Eid here. Better team took the day. Congratulations team #Pakistan”.

After Pakistan’s victory in the finals there were celebrations witnessed in many parts of Kashmir. Fire crackers and sweets distribution was also a part of celebrating Pakistan’s victory. A huge crowd gathered in front of the house of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq after Pakistan’s victory and later the separatist leader was seen waving at the crowd.

Enraged with the controversial tweet, Gautam Gambhir gave a suggestion to Mirwaiz and asked him to cross the border and go Pakistan for better Eid celebrations along with Chinese fireworks. Gautam Gambhir also offered to help him pack.

The tweet said, “A suggestion @MirwaizKashmir why don’t u cross the border? U will get better fireworks (Chinese?), Eid celebs there.I can help u wid packing.”

There were reports of clashes between miscreants and the security forces in certain parts of Kashmir as the miscreants threw fireworks at the forces and at their posts.