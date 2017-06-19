In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by six minors and later thrown out from a train at Kiul Railway Station in Bihar on Friday night.

The victim has reportedly suffered huge bleeding and five pelvic bone fractures and is in a critical state say doctors at Lakhisarai Sadar Hospital.

The girl was found unconscious at Kiul railway station on Saturday by the station authorities and rushed to a local hospital in Lakhisarai for immediate medical assistance.

With the injuries being grave, doctors at Lakhisarai Sadar Hospital on Saturday referred the victim to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

Taking cognizance of the situation, the police have launched an investigation against the unknown persons as the details of the rapist remain sketchy with the victim not in a condition to speak much at this stage.

Talking to the media, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pankaj Kumar said,” We are carrying out the investigation and will arrest the accused soon”.

After raping the girl, the offenders decided to throw the victim at mildly populated Kiul Junction in Lakhisarai station under Danapur division of East Central Railway in an attempt to avoid arrest and suspicion.