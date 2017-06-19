Quashing the plea by Defence lawyer seeking more time to prepare arguments on quantum of sentence to be awarded in the 1993 Mumbai Blast case, Terrorism and Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) on Monday adjourned the hearing of arguments till tomorrow.Defence Abdul

Defence lawyer Wahab Khan representing the 6 guilty in 1993 Mumbai Blast case under TADA Act was refused 2 weeks of time by the court.

Citing the gravity of the matter, TADA court said that the matter is urgent and cannot be adjourned for this long.

As the court started the proceedings today, Abdul Wahab Khan moved an application before TADA court to examine three witnesses for defence of his client Feroz Khan convicted last week.

A special court on Friday pronounced six accused guilty in the 1993 serial blasts case that claimed at least 257 lives. The court also acquitted Qayyum Shaikh, already served 11 years in jail for lack of evidence.

The six convicted are Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Feroz Khan, Taher Merchant, Riyaz Siddiqui and Karimulla Khan.

The court had rejected the prosecution’s prayer to convict the accused of waging a war against the country but convicted the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Terrorism and Disruptive Activities Act (TADA).

Meanwhile, CBI lawyer asserted to “argue for extreme punishment for all convicts Mumbai 1993 blast case”.

The terrorist attacks at 12 different locations in Mumbai on March 12, 1993 were one of the most deadly in Indian history.

The bomb blasts claimed more than 250 lives and injured more than 700 people. Property worth more than Rs 27 crore was damaged during the mayhem.