Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind will make an “exceptional” President and continue to be a strong voice for the poor and the marginalised communities.

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah earlier named Bihar Governor Kovind, a Dalit and a BJP leader, as the ruling National Democratic Alliance candidate for the July 17 Presidential election.

“I am sure Kovind will make an exceptional President and continue to be a strong voice for the poor, downtrodden and marginalised,” Modi tweeted.

In another tweet, Modi said: “With his illustrious background in the legal arena, Kovind’s knowledge and understanding of the Constitution will benefit the nation.”

Modi said Kovind, a farmer’s son, comes from a humble background and had devoted his life to public service and worked for the poor and marginalised.

Kovind, 72, is likely to file his nomination on June 23. If elected, he will be the second Indian President after K.R. Narayanan to hail from the Dalit community.