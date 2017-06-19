The Congress on Monday demanded filing of a criminal case against the officers who ordered the “killing of farmers” in Madhya Pradesh during the peasants’ agitation on June 6.

“We demand that a criminal case must be lodged against those officers who ordered police firing in Mandsaur that led to the killing of six farmers. Prompt action must be taken against them so that the farmers’ families get justice,” Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia told media persons here.

The farmers’ agitation turned violent on June 6 in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh after a mob pelted stones at police. In retaliation, police opened fire following which five farmers were killed and one later succumbed to injuries.

“One will be surprised to see the key points of the inquiry commission set up by the Madhya Pradesh government. There is no mention of the point that the persons who fired at the farmers must be held responsible. People who were involved in firing are on the run,” Scindia added.

Scindia further said the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government also indulged in a bidding game on the compensation amount to be given to the farmers’ families.

“They first said, they would give Rs 1 lakh, then they went up to Rs 5 lakh and again to Rs 10 lakh. Finally, they said they will give Rs 1 crore each to the families of the farmers who were killed.

“The families were even threatened that if they did not attend Chief Minister Chouhan’s fast in Bhopal, they won’t be given the compensation money. This is the sensitivity of the government,” he added.

“The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is anti-farmer, they want to have a ‘kisan-mukt bharat’ (farmer-free India). They haven’t yet fulfilled their promise of loan waiver for all farmers. There is a huge gap between what they say and what they do,” Scindia added.

Scindia sat on a three-day fast on Wednesday in Bhopal demanding loan waiver and “justice” for the farmers in Madhya Pradesh.

The farmers in Madhya Pradesh launched their agitation on June 1 demanding loan waiver and “appropriate price” for farm produce.