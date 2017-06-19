Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu not to relocate residents of government colonies in Sarojini Nagar, at least till the current academic session is over, so that hundreds of students are not affected.

“The residents are being asked to vacate by September. It is the middle of the year. It is almost impossible to get admissions in schools in Delhi in the middle of the session. Kindly postpone the evacuation till the end of this academic session at least,” Kejriwal wrote in a letter dated June 17.

According to residents of Sarojini Nagar, they have been asked by the Ministry of Urban Development to vacate their current accomodation, so that the government can redevelop the area by constructing twice the number of houses. The residents are to be relocated to government flats available in other parts of Delhi.

The Chief Minister said the relocation should be postponed till flats in Kidwai Nagar get ready, so that residents don’t have to shift to far-off places.

“I will be personally obliged, if personal attention is given to this matter, which pertains to the genuine grievance of my constituency,” he said in the letter.