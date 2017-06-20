The Delhi Police has been placed on high alert, and has asked its counterparts across India to tighten security after receiving an intelligence tip-off warning of a terror attack on crowded public spaces, a senior police officer said on Monday.

“The Delhi Police Special cell has issued an advisory to all security agencies across the country to beef up the security measures at interstate bus terminals, railway stations, five star hotels, malls and markets, religious places, embassies of western countries, metro stations, airports, stadiums, and tourist places or other sites visited by foreign nationals,” the officer told IANS.

The security agencies have also been directed to keep a tab on suspicious articles if found in vehicles and to conduct proper checking on interstate borders.

“According to the specific intelligence inputs on June 10 about militants are planning a series of terror attacks at various places in India. While further details are yet to emerge, initial indications point towards possibility of crowded public places, market and locations frequented by foreign nationals being among the possible targets,” said the Delhi Police advisory.

It also said at this point of time, any additional details such as on likely timing, locations, identities of the terrorists or tactics of planned attacks, are not available.