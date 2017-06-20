YSR Congress Party on Monday announced its support to NDA’s candidate Ram Nath Kovind for the post of President.

Andhra Pradesh’s main opposition party made the announcement after BJP president Amit Shah spoke to its leader Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy over phone.

Soon after BJP announced the candidature of Kovind, Shah contacted Jagan and sought his party’s support.

YSRCP chief declared his party’s support to the NDA candidate.

“I and my party, wholeheartedly support the candidature of Sri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, Dalit leader and a fine Statesman, as Presidential nominee,” Jagan tweeted.

After a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, Jagan had stated that YSRCP would back the NDA candidate.