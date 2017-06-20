As Darjeeling continues to simmer under violent protests, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) has called for all-party meeting to discuss the future course of the political turmoil and indefinite shutdown in North West hilly terrain of Bengal.

Reportedly, the highlight of the meeting will be to find a political end to the protests and building more support for the Gorkhaland movement.

The meeting comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee left for Hague in Netherlands to attend the UN Public Service Day on an invitation by the United Nations.

Speaking to media before leaving, Bengal CM appealed for peace and assured that her lawmakers were monitoring the situation closely as she leaves for Netherlands.

Reiterating her previous stand, Mamata said that the state government will not tolerate any violent protests and ensure a strong action against the miscreants in Darjeeling.

The Bengal CM has also accused GJM of using protests as a medium to hide their misgovernance as Darjeeling is to undergo elections. “Five years you enjoyed, now when elections are coming you start violence because you have lost credential,” she said on Saturday.

Darjeeling is limping as GJM has intensified the ongoing protests with the supporters indulging in widespread arson following the state government’s crackdown on party chief Bimal Gurung’s house.

The GJM supporters in Darjeeling protesting against CM Mamta Banerjee’s decision to make Bengali a compulsory subject to be taught in state schools up to Class 10 took a new turn with Morcha chief signalling to accelerate the protests while raising fresh demands for a separate Gorkhaland. “The movement for Gorkhaland will be intensified. Tourists may face problems,” said Bimal Gurung.

Following the violent protests, extra units of Paramilitary force CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in the state.