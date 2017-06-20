In a socking incident, a woman was allegedly gang-raped in a moving car in Gurgaon and later thrown out near a hospital in Greater Noida.

Reportedly, the incident took place when the women was abducted by some men from Sohna Road in Gurgaon in the evening around 08:30 PM and forcibly taken into Maruti Swift.

The men took turns to rape the women before dumping her near Kasna police station at Greater Noida.

The victim has been sent for medical examination.

A team of Noida police has been sent to Gurgaon to coordinate the investigation. No FIR has been lodged so far.

Earlier on Friday in a similar incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by six minors and later thrown out from a train at Kiul Railway Station in Bihar.

The victim has reportedly suffered huge bleeding and five pelvic bone fractures and is in a critical state say doctors at Lakhisarai Sadar Hospital.

The girl was found unconscious at Kiul railway station on Saturday by the station authorities and rushed to a local hospital in Lakhisarai for immediate medical assistance.

With the injuries being grave, doctors at Lakhisarai Sadar Hospital on Saturday referred the victim to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

Taking cognizance of the situation, the police have launched an investigation against the unknown persons as the details of the rapist remain sketchy with the victim not in a condition to speak much at this stage.

Talking to the media, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pankaj Kumar said,” We are carrying out the investigation and will arrest the accused soon”.

After raping the girl, the offenders decided to throw the victim at mildly populated Kiul Junction in Lakhisarai station under Danapur division of East Central Railway in an attempt to avoid arrest and suspicion.