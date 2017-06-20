Even as Madhya Pradesh continues to simmer under farmers’ protest and violent clashes between the security forces and the agitators keep surfacing, a Congress lawmaker was taped on camera for slapping a party worker for pelting stone at the police.

The incident took place when a senior Congress state leader Ajay Singh alias Rahul Bhaiyya spotted a supporter hurling stones at the policemen barricading and decided to step in to remove the miscreant from the protest site, reports ANI.

Concerned about the demands related to farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Digvijay Singh’s close confidant and Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Singh along with his party members staged a protest in Sagar city.

In grainy footage that was captured and uploaded on social media shows Congress leader Ajay Singh also known as Rahul Bahiya slapping a party worker and shouting at a party worker.

In a 15sec video that was circulated witnessed Ajay Singh slapping a party worker after he allegedly pelted stone at police.

Ajay Singh made sure that Congress worker left the protest.

#WATCH: Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Singh aka Rahul Bhaiyya slaps party worker during a protest in Sagar for pelting stone at police pic.twitter.com/Y686ghXRlF — ANI (@ANI_news) June 20, 2017

Earlier this month an FIR was registered against the Congress MLA Shakuntala Khatik and Venus Goyal after a video of Shakuntala Khatik’s inflammatory speech asking protesting farmers to burn down the police station in Indore went viral

The farmers’ violence in Madhya Pradesh saw five people losing lives followed by vandalism of public and private property by the angry protesters.

The farmers’ were gathered in Mandsaur district to launch a week-long protest demanding better compensation for their crop in the drought-hit region. The farmers have alleged Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government for lack of support towards them despite aware of the drought situation in the state.

With the cases of farmers suicide rate growing in Madhya Pradesh, the protesters also demanded the govt to take account of the severe drought and help with waiving off their loan against the loss incurred during the drought season.