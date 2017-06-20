Riding on the illustrious career of over five decades, Pranab Mukherjee was sworn in as the President of India on June 15 in 2012, and has been serving as commander in chief of the armed forces of India since five years.

Born on December 11 in 1935 in Mirati village in Birbhum district, West Bengal, Pranab Mukherjee ‘s father was active in the Indian independence movement and was a member of West Bengal Legislative Council.

An influential politician, Mukherjee has been active participant in solving many provincial problems of the Congress Party and the Government of India.

Here are some lesser known facts about President Pranab Mukherjee:

Man of many faces

He is the only Indian politician who has held three major ministerial heads that are the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Defense and Ministry of External Affairs. Also, he is the only Finance Minister to serve the post both, in the Pre-Liberisation and Post-Liberisation eras.

Worked As Journalist

He has also worked as a journalist with a local Bengali newspaper, named Desher Dak. He is a known compulsive workaholic, who works for almost 18 hours a day and hardly takes any leaves, except for his visit to Mirati, his hometown, during the Durga Puja.

‘Best’ Finance Minister

Under the congress reign in 1984, Mukherjee was voted as the Best Finance Minister in the World by Euromoney magazine. He is the only Finance Minister to have presented seven budgets.

Book lover and writer

Pranab Mukherjee is also a book lover who used to read books for a long time. He is also a writer who has written many books. His most famous work is ‘The Dramatic Decade: The Indira Gandhi Years. His writing habit aroused when he used to work as a journalist.

Rejected Seven Mercy Petition

After his appointment as the 13th President of India, Mukherjee has rejected seven mercy petitions including that of Afzal Guru and Ajmal Kasab.