The NDA’s Presidential candidate, Ram Nath Kovind, has resigned as the Governor of Bihar, it was announced on Tuesday.

The resignation has come before Kovind files his nomination for the post of Presidency, most probably on Friday.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said Kovind’s resignation has been accepted.

President Pranab Mukherjee has appointed West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi to also discharge the function of Governor of Bihar until further notice.

Kovind on Monday expressed the hope that all political parties will back his nomination in the July 17 election.

“I appeal to all members of the electoral college who are MPs and MLAs from all political parties. I will appeal to them, I will meet them and take their blessings,” Kovind told the media on his arrival from Patna.

Asked whether Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his support when he called on him, the Bihar Governor said the Janata Dal-United leader had made a courtesy call.