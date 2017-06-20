In an unusual incident, a Bengaluru traffic police officer, deployed at Bengaluru’s busy Trinity Circle, on Saturday stopped President Pranab Mukherjee’s convoy to make way for an ambulance.

The cop won heaps of praise on social media for making way for an ambulance even as the convoy of the President of India was to pass through the busy junction.

The cop was later rewarded by the Bengaluru police.

President Pranab Mukherjee was in the city for the inauguration of Metro’s Green Line and his convoy was heading towards the Raj Bhawan when the cop ML Nijalingappa spotted an ambulance trying to make its way towards a private hospital.

He immediately gave directions to help the ambulance travel through the traffic-heavy road.

Abhei Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of Police -Traffic East Division, took to Twitter to praise ML Nijalingappa for being a good Samaritan.

“PSI Sh Nijlingappa is rewarded for deftly allowing the ambulance before the 1st citizen of India. @blrcitytraffic gives way to??, do you?”, Abhei Goyal wrote.

Following this, the netizens started posting appreciation messages for the officer.