The Delhi Police has registered an FIR over a fake government letter circulated on the social media ordering digitisation of land records and linking them to Aadhaar number, officials said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, B.K. Singh told IANS that it was difficult to find out the origin of the letter as it was being circulated through the social media.

On Monday, Sheo Nath Singh, Under Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat, had filed a police complaint regarding the fake government letter dated June 15.

He said in the complaint that a fake letter with his signature was doing the rounds in the social media and he has been getting phone calls seeking clarification on the matter.

The fake letter, marked to Chief Secretaries and Additional Chief Secretaries of all states, “orders all land records to be digitised before August 14, 2017 and adds that properties which are not linked to Aadhaar shall be considered for appropriate action under Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2016”.

The official, in his complaint, said the letter “was neither issued by the office of Cabinet Secretariat nor signed by him”.