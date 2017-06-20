Fulfilling a key poll promise, the Punjab govt on Monday announced free education for girls in govt schools and colleges from nursery to the doctorate level.

While making the announcement, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh also said that free textbooks will be provided to all students of govt schools from the next academic session. Text books will be available online for free download as well.

The govt also plans to reintroduce nursery and LKG classes from next year. Free Wi-Fi will also be available in 13,000 primary schools and all 48 govt colleges. It also proposes to set up two new Sainik Schools in Gurdaspur and Mansa, and another institute to train youth to join armed forces.

In addition to that, CM has announced a pilot project to promote English in govt schools from next month.

Expressing concern over divide between rich and poor in the area of education, the Punjab CM said that his govt was determined to improve the education scenario in the state.