A- A A+

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday began a three-day visit to Russia where he would co-chair two meetings with his counterpart and others.

Along with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, Jaitley on Wednesday would co-chair the first meeting of the India-Russia High Level Committee on Science and Technology, a government statement said. 

The newly-formed committee would discuss cooperation in high technologies during the meeting to be held on the sidelines of the Technoprom Exhibition in the city of Novosibirsk, it added. 

ALSO READ: Shocking: Policemen busy taking nap after woman was gangraped in Gurgaon!

Jaitley would also address the main plenary session of the Technoprom, a major annual science, technology and innovation exhibition of Russia.

On Friday, he would co-chair the 17th meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation in Moscow with his Russian counterpart, Gen. Sergei Shoigu. 

“The meeting will review the entire range of military and military-technical cooperation issues between India and Russia within the framework of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries,” the statement said.

First Published | 20 June 2017 5:05 PM
Read News On:

India-Russian Science and Technology committee

military technology

Tech meetings

Technoprom

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Arun Jaitley on 3-day Russia visit

(Latest News in English from Newsx)