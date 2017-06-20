Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday began a three-day visit to Russia where he would co-chair two meetings with his counterpart and others.

Along with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, Jaitley on Wednesday would co-chair the first meeting of the India-Russia High Level Committee on Science and Technology, a government statement said.

The newly-formed committee would discuss cooperation in high technologies during the meeting to be held on the sidelines of the Technoprom Exhibition in the city of Novosibirsk, it added.

Jaitley would also address the main plenary session of the Technoprom, a major annual science, technology and innovation exhibition of Russia.

On Friday, he would co-chair the 17th meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation in Moscow with his Russian counterpart, Gen. Sergei Shoigu.

“The meeting will review the entire range of military and military-technical cooperation issues between India and Russia within the framework of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries,” the statement said.