A- A A+

Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday unveiled world’s largest cushion representing ‘Fabrics of India’at an exhibition in Pragati Maidan.

The cushion is called ‘CushionKari’ and has been created by Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India.

While inaugurating the Heimtexil India fair, the textile minister said that India’s home textile business this year has contributed 12 per cent to the country’s overall shipments globally.

ALSO READ: People experiencing ‘achhe din’, says Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani

Irani added that the initiative organised by Messe Frankfurt India, has witnessed a 30 per cent increase in exhibitors this year, which shows the capacity of Indian businesses to come up with new ventures.

over 180 leading companies from India, Bangladesh China, Korea, Thailand and Nepal are participating in the fair with their stunning collections in Dining, Living, Giving and Home Furnishing segments. Top fashion players like D’décor, Welspun, Reliance, Raymond, AWKenox Steel,Flair Houseware, Organic Home (Stonemen Crafts), Lifestyles 360 Degree and Gomaads will also be part of the ongoing 3-day event.

First Published | 20 June 2017 5:46 PM
Read News On:

Textile Minister

World's largest cushion

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Textile Minister Smriti Irani unveils world’s largest cushion

(Latest News in English from Newsx)