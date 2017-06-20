Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday unveiled world’s largest cushion representing ‘Fabrics of India’at an exhibition in Pragati Maidan.

The cushion is called ‘CushionKari’ and has been created by Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India.

While inaugurating the Heimtexil India fair, the textile minister said that India’s home textile business this year has contributed 12 per cent to the country’s overall shipments globally.

Irani added that the initiative organised by Messe Frankfurt India, has witnessed a 30 per cent increase in exhibitors this year, which shows the capacity of Indian businesses to come up with new ventures.

over 180 leading companies from India, Bangladesh China, Korea, Thailand and Nepal are participating in the fair with their stunning collections in Dining, Living, Giving and Home Furnishing segments. Top fashion players like D’décor, Welspun, Reliance, Raymond, AWKenox Steel,Flair Houseware, Organic Home (Stonemen Crafts), Lifestyles 360 Degree and Gomaads will also be part of the ongoing 3-day event.