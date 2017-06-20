A forensic lab in Chandigarh has asked for the original device and tapes/discs used for recording Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav’s alleged threat to an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in 2016.

The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Chandigarh on June 16 returned to Hazratganj Circle Police Officer Avinash Mishra, who is investigating the case, the compact disc (CD) recording of Mulayam Singh’s alleged threat to IPS officer Amitabh Thakur.

On Tuesday, Mishra sent a letter to Thakur to provide for the CFSL the original recording device and the media (magnetic tapes/discs).

Earlier, in compliance with Lucknow Chief Judicial Magistrate Sandhya Srivastava’s orders, Mishra had received the compact disc provided by Thakur from the court on June 12.

The CD was then sent through the Lucknow SSP to the CFSL for forensic analysis, which the lab returned on June 16 and sought the original device.

Lucknow police had filed a final report in the case, which the court quashed on August 20, 2016.

The court had then ordered for drawing voice samples of Thakur and Mulayam Singh Yadav and to get them compared with the voices on the CD from a forensic lab.