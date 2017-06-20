DJs, hockey sticks and tridents bigger than six inches will not be allowed to be carried by devotees during the annual ‘kaanwar yatra’ in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and the National Capital Region, an official said on Tuesday.

A decision to this effect was taken at a joint meeting of police officials from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh and other security agencies.

It was also decided that kanwarias or Shiva devotees who carry pitchers of Ganga water won’t be allowed to go beyond the Neelkanth Mahadev temple in Rishikesh.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police M.A. Ganpati said efforts were on to ensure safety for pilgrims during the event.

The security agencies are having a tough time managing the kaanwarias. While earlier their number would barely cross 25 lakh, the footfall in 2016 was 3.24 crore. This could go up this year.

Police officials have been asked to frisk people in large gatherings, an officer said.

The kaanwaris walk to the Ganges from their states and return home carrying the Ganga water which is used to worship at their local Shiv temples.

