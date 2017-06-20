Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday alleged that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s wife Rabri Devi owns 18 flats in Patna worth around Rs 20 crore. The senior BJP leader also attacked Lalu Prasad and his family for owning benami properties.

Making fresh allegations against the Yadav family, Sushil Kumar Modi said Rabri Devi had got two plots – 20.07 decimal at Ranjan Path near Saguna Mor and another 15.41 decimal in Sheikhpura area – registered in her name when she was the chief minister (1997-2005) and her husband was the railway minister (2004- 09), PTI reported.

Sushil Kumar Modi further alleged that Rabri Devi got registered the two pieces of land through three persons and promised them jobs or contracts in the Indian Railways.

“It is my charge that these two plots have been acquired by Rabri Devi when she was the CM or during the period when her husband was the railway minister for obliging people concerned either for getting job, contract in the Railways or other benefits,” Sushil Modi said.

However, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) termed the allegations as “baseless and absurd.”

Earlier in the day, the Income Tax department charged the family members of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, including his wife, son and daughters under the Benami Transaction Act in connection with its probe into Rs 1000 crore land deals.