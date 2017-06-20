AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh on Tuesday met Lt Governor Anil Baijal on the issue of party office and put forth their demand to allow the party to continue its operations from the office at 206, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

On June 15, the Public Works Department (PWD) imposed a fine of Rs 27 lakh on the Aam Aadmi Party citing unauthorised occupation of the party office at 206, Rouse Avenue — which has been renamed as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

“We have met the LG and requested him that AAP should be allowed to use the office and the fine imposed on the party is illegal,” Singh told media after the meeting.

He said the Lt. Governor asked him to submit his concerns and demands regarding party office “in written” and then “he (Baijal) will look into the matter”.

Allotment of the bungalow was cancelled by Baijal on April 7 after the three-member Shunglu Committee, appointed by former Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung, questioned a Cabinet decision to allot the government-owned Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg bungalow to the AAP for its office.

The AAP has denied the charge.

Following Baijal’s move, the PWD on April 12 had issued a notice to AAP’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal asking him to immediately vacate the bungalow.

Singh also said that he informed Baijal that it was ironical that the Congress, with no seat in the assembly, not only had its national headquarters in Delhi but a separate Delhi office too. Similarly, the Bharatiya Janata Party and its affiliates also have offices in the capital.

“Why the AAP, which got 67 of the 70 seats in Delhi assembly, cannot have office in the national capital,” he asked.