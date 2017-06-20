Calcutta High Court’s former judge Justice C.S. Karnan, who was sentenced to six months imprisonment by the Supreme Court for contempt but was untraceable, was arrested in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, officials said.

Karnan’s counsel Peter Ramesh Kumar also confirmed the arrest. The former judge was being brought to Chennai.

Justice Karnan came to spotlight after he wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jan this year alleging 20 sitting and retired SC and HC judges demanding agencies to investigate the people he named.

Post his letter, a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI), JS Khehar, asked Justice Karnan to appear before the court and clarify the charges.

The seven-judge SC Bench sentenced him to six months in jail for Contempt of Court

On visiting Karnan’s official residence, West Bengal police did not find him home and had reportedly left for Chennai.

Bengal police sought Tamil Nadu Police help but cannot trace the whereabouts of Justice CS Karnan.