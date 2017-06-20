Ahead of International Yoga Day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attacked the central govt for politicising and using Yoga as a publicity tool.

“Yoga is a personal thing. The one done for publicity is different from the one done for exercise,” Bihar CM said.

Nitish Kumar had boycotted the Yoga Day last year as well after PM Narendra Modi did not pay heed to his appeal for nationwide liquor ban. He chose to celebrate ‘World Music Day’ instead.

Later in the day, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee refused to provide garden area of Swasthya Bhawan for observation of Yoga Day.

International Yoga Day wiil be celebrated throughout the world on 21 June. the central govt has made huge preparations for the day. PM Modi will lead some 55,000 people in performing ‘asanas’ (yogic postures) at the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in Lucknow amidst tight security.