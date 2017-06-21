A- A A+

At a time when the LGBTQ community is fighting for its rights, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable, who had joined the force as a woman, has been officially recognised as male.

The 29-year-old constable whose identity has not been revealed underwent a surgery to change his sex as gay marriages are not allowed in India.

The operation was done six years ago because the constable wanted to marry his female colleague.

A report by Hindustan Times says three medical boards of the CISF, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) cleared him as a male officer after four years after multiple fitness and gender tests.

Hailing from Bihar, the constable joined the force as a woman in 2008. But he said he always treated himself a male.

He told the newspaper, “Had same-sex marriage been allowed in India I would have not undergone sex-change. I knew society will make fun of me but I was ready to face the challenge.”

The constable said that he took out a loan of Rs 10 lakh for the year-long-sex-change operation. He finally got married in 2013.

