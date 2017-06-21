International Yoga Day 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that yoga was acting in a big way to bond people and the global community. Speaking at the third edition of the International Yoga Day in Lucknow, Modi pointed out how the UN had accepted his proposal in record time to celebrate June 21 as the International Yoga Day.

As a result, yoga related events were taking place around the world, he added.

Highlights of the event:

07: 25 AM IST | NDA Presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind, Sports Minister Vijay Goel, BJP MPs Meenakshi Lekhi and Bhupendra Yadav do Yoga in Delhi

07: 18 AM IST | CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Acharya Balkrishna performed Yoga in Guwahati. LG Anil Baijal, CM Arvind Kejriwal and Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu performed yoga in Delhi.

#WATCH ITBP jawans doing Yoga at nearly 18000 feet in Ladakh in -25 degrees #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/YvSGqpQnxF — ANI (@ANI_news) June 21, 2017

07: 12 AM IST | Prime Minister performs asanas, leads International Yoga Day.

07: 00 AM IST | PM Modi calls for standardization of yoga, pointing out how the young were captivated by yoga, an age-old tradition propounded by saints and seers.

06: 58 PM IST | I am happy to see so many Yoga institutes being opened over the last three years. Demand for Yoga teachers is increasing: PM Modi

06: 55 AM IST | Yoga was a great medium to bring cohesion in the society, Modi said, adding no one in the world was questioning the benefits of yoga.

“I request people to make yoga a part of their life. We may not master yoga or become teachers but we should not stop from doing yoga,” he said. “Yoga not only enlightens the body but also the soul.”

Celebration of #InternationalYogaDay at the world heritage site of Machu Picchu in Peru pic.twitter.com/F3WrQUZvbH — ANI (@ANI_news) June 21, 2017

06: 52 AM IST | Prime Minister Narendra Modi describes yoga as a free life insurance, which everyone can avail to better their health.

Owing to heavy rains and water logging at the venue, Modi jokingly told the large gathering — where people used the yoga mats to shield themselves — that he had now learnt the benefits of the yoga mat as well.

Aaj Yoga jan jan ka, ghar ghar ka hissa ban raha hai: PM Narendra Modi #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/aJX5K3RJ2d — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 21, 2017

06: 48 AM IST | Yoga helps to unite people, says Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“Yoga is an ancient Indian practice and all ancient scriptures including the Vedas have accepted the importance of yoga. Yoga is a way of life and helps to unite people,” Adityanath said on the occasion of the third International Yoga Day.

06: 46 AM IST | UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to address the gathering shortly, followed by the PM Modi.

06: 45 am IST | PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath have reached Ramabai Ambedkar Sthal, the main venue for International Yoga Day in Lucknow.

06: 42 AM IST | People have flocked to the Ramabai Ambedkar Sthal, the main venue, and to 10 other major parks in the city despite the showers.



People have been making it to the venue since Tuesday night in anticipation of getting a vantage place at the sprawling Sthal.

Many raised ‘Vande Mataram’ slogans as they entered through the gates. The programme is to start at 6.30 a.m.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma are also scheduled to take part in the event.

06: 40 AM IST | Welcome to the live blog as we track all the latest development from across the country and Lucknow where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is about to kick start the 3rd International Yoga Day along with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.