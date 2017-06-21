Protesting over the deaths of five farmers in Mandsaur police firing, Congress workers on Wednesday performed ‘Shavaasana’ in Indore as the nation witnessed third International Yoga Day.

Finding a unique way to stay abreast with International Yoga Day and the protests, MP Congress workers gathered at an installation in Bhopal and decided to perform the asana to mark their protest.

Madhya Pradesh is engulfed in a series of protests after five people lost lives and several others got injured in Mandsaur as the farmers’ protest turned violent due to the alleged firing by the police.

The farmers’ were gathered in Mandsaur district to launch a week-long protest demanding better compensation for their crop in the drought-hit region. The farmers have alleged Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government for lack of support towards them despite aware of the drought situation in the state.

With the cases of farmers suicide rate growing in Madhya Pradesh, the protesters also demanded the govt to take account of the severe drought and help with waiving off their loan against the loss incurred during the drought season.

Reeling under tremendous pressure, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has promised to take stern action against the culprits in the firing incident.

The CM has also constituted a committee headed by Retired High Court judge JK Jain to initiate a judicial inquiry into the Mandsaur incident.