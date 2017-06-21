President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday urged all Indians to turn yoga into a habit in order to lead a healthy life.

Kicking off the third edition of the International Yoga Day celebrations at Rashtrapati Bhawan here, Mukherjee said the ancient Indian practice was useful for curing physical as well as mental disorders.

“In ancient India, all disciplines were integrated to appear as one in the form of yoga. I advise you to continue practicing yoga throughout the year,” Mukherjee told a gathering of enthusiastic children, youths and elderly people.

“Regular practice of yoga will not only help you have a fit body and a sound mind, but it will also take care of all disorders — mental and otherwise,” he added.

The President wished everyone a healthy life and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the initiative to propose celebration of the International Yoga Day on June 21, which was later accepted by the UN.