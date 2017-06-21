Security forces on Wednesday morning killed two terrorists in an encounter during counter-terror operation in the Sopore district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Working on a lead, Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operations Group (SOG) Police and the Central Reserve Police Force in a coordinated operation gunned down the two slain militants.

Armed forces have also recovered two weapons from the spot where the bodies of the terrorists were found.

Part of the combing operation, security forces have cordoned the area around Sopore’s Pazalpore region. Search operations are underway.

Infiltration bid from across the border in J&K has seen a sudden surge in last one month.

Earlier this month, in a statement issued by the Udhampur-headquartered Northern Command, Army said, “The sinister design of Pakistan Army to push in multiple groups of armed intruders across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir continue to be defeated by pro-active operations being carried out on the LoC”

Citing the manufacturing details in seized arms with Pakistan link, the statement said, “Explosives, inflammable material and arms and ammunition recovered from the intruders indicate Pakistan’s designs to orchestrate high profile terror incidents targeting innocent civilian population and security forces during the holy month of Ramadan”.