Special TADA court on Wednesday imposed fine of Rs 2000 on 1993 Mumbai blasts case accused Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan of calling the witnesses to the court but not examining them later.

The Defence lawyer Wahab Khan on failing to examine the called witnessed made the Terrorism and Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court penalise Feroz for wasting the time on the hearing of arguments of the court.

As the court started the proceedings on Monday, Abdul Wahab Khan moved an application before TADA court to examine three witnesses for defence of his client Feroz Khan convicted last week.

Feroz is guilty of extending help to land the arms and ammunition through customs had appealed before the court to examine the witnesses against him by his lawyer.

The court is hearing the arguments of both the sides to award quantum of sentence to Abu Salim and five others accused in the blasts case.

Earlier on Monday, Defence lawyer Wahab Khan representing the 6 guilty in 1993 Mumbai Blast case under TADA Act was refused 2 weeks of time by the court.

Quashing the plea by Defence lawyer seeking more time to prepare arguments on quantum of sentence to be awarded in the 1993 Mumbai Blast case, Terrorism and Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court adjourned the hearing for a day.

Citing the gravity of the matter, TADA court said that the matter is urgent and cannot be adjourned for this long.

A special court on Friday pronounced six accused guilty in the 1993 serial blasts case that claimed at least 257 lives. The court also acquitted Qayyum Shaikh, already served 11 years in jail for lack of evidence.

The six convicted are Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Feroz Khan, Taher Merchant, Riyaz Siddiqui and Karimulla Khan.

However, Abdul Qayyum was acquitted of all charges in 1993 Mumbai blasts case by the court, which also ordered his release on personal bond.

The court had rejected the prosecution’s prayer to convict the accused of waging a war against the country but convicted the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and TADA.

Meanwhile, CBI lawyer asserted to “argue for extreme punishment for all convicts Mumbai 1993 blast case”.

The terrorist attacks at 12 different locations in Mumbai on March 12, 1993 were one of the most deadly in Indian history.

The bomb blasts claimed more than 250 lives and injured more than 700 people. Property worth more than Rs 27 crore was damaged during the mayhem.